Bron Breakker Thinks a Match With Brock Lesnar Would be a War

– Speaking to WWE El Brunch, WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker discussed his career and interest in eventually working with Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bron Breakker on Roderick Strong: “Roderick Strong, he’s a really tough guy and a tough competitor. I have to give credit where it’s due, he’s a very elite superstar. He’s very elite. He brings the best out of his opponents. That’s all I can really say about him is that he’s elite. He’s a top performer. All the respect to Roddy. It was an old school slugfest. I was thankful for the opportunity.”

His thoughts on about Brock Lesnar: “I met him (in) like 2017. I went backstage to Raw when I was in college. I met him there. As a performer, I haven’t ran into him. I’d love to work with Brock. He’s an animal. Like Roddy, he would elevate me, force me to elevate and bring my game up. It would be a war.”