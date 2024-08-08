– During a recent interview with Daily Star ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Bron Breakker explained how he is the best choice for the retirement match for John Cena next year. Below are some highlights of Breakker discussing the topic.

Bron Breakker on Cena’s upcoming farewell tour: “He’s going on a farewell tour, from what I know. I don’t know how long he’s going to be around or what his schedule is. But If he wants to come back and have the best possible match with the most elite talent that there is to work with, that he hasn’t worked with yet. It’s me. There is no one else.”

Breakker on Cena’s retirement match choice: “So if he wants to get in there and mix it up with the best of the best of the next generation, that’s going to be there for the next five to ten years. Someone who is going to step up and be leaders of this locker room. It’s me.”

John Cena will be kicking off his retirement tour early next year. He’s set to appear in WWE throughout 2025, with his farewell tour wrapping up in December. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker was successful last Saturday at WWE SummerSlam, beating Sami Zayn to capture the Intercontinental Championship.