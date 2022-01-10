Bron Breakker On Working With Tommaso Ciampa In WWE NXT, How He Approaches Pressure Of Being Rick Steiner’s Son

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Bron Breakker discussed working with Tommaso Ciampa in WWE NXT, how he approaches the pressure of being Rick Steiner’s son, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bron Breakker on working with Tommaso Ciampa in NXT: “Tomasso is an outstanding performer. He’s an outstanding human being. He’s a husband. He’s a father. He’s just an outstanding person and I’ve gotten to know him over time. We’ve worked together and battled. I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s a veteran of the game. He’s one of the best to ever step foot in an NXT ring, if not the best. He’s a pro, and he carries himself like a pro. He’s a leader in the locker room. He’s the leader of this company, and I have nothing but the utmost respect for him.”

On celebrating with Rick Steiner after his NXT title win: “That’s the first time my dad [Rick Steiner] has seen me wrestle. It was cool to see him and my brother in the front row. My dad has high expectations for me. There’s a high bar, and I have big shoes to fill in terms of what he and my uncle did before me. It was cool for him to be a part of that. It was an emotional roller coaster. I’m glad he was able to come down and share that with me.”

On how he approaches the pressure of being Rick Steiner’s son: “I mean, it’s not really concerning. It’s just become my whole life. It’s been that way for a long time. It’s been that way in any sport that I’ve done. It’s been the same thing in football. When I was an amateur wrestler, it was the same thing. When I was a baseball player, anything that I’m doing, school work, I had to carry myself to a higher standard because I was Rick Steiner’s son, so there’s a bar that I have to live up to. It’s been that way pretty much my whole life. I’m used to it. I take it as a challenge. I take it head-on. I’m like, bring it because I have the mentality that I want to be the best anyway. I just say bring it on and accept it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit After the Bell with Corey Graves with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.