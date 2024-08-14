– During a recent interview with talkSPORT, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker discussed the work he plans to do moving forward and wanting to gain the respect of the WWE locker room, his push since moving to Raw, making the decision to go into wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights:

Bron Breakker on what’s next for him: “I think I have a lot of work to do. I have a lot of people’s respect to gain, in the locker room and stuff as well. It’s still early. I think this is the year of my ascension or rise to becoming a main player, but we’ll see.”

On his push since moving to Raw: “It has been great. I have enjoyed the process of being part of Raw, and had a little run at SmackDown as well, so I have been on both brands. It has been a great start, and I just have to keep going, stacking dates and keep working.”

On making the choice to become a wrestler: “No, It was one of the easiest and best decisions I’ve ever made. This is what I’ve always dreamed of doing and wanted to do. Easy choice.”

Breakker retained his title in his first defense last Monday on Raw, beating Sami Zayn in a rematch from SummerSlam.