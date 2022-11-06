wrestling / News
Bron Breakker & Von Wagner Join The Grayson Waller Effect on This Week’s WWE NXT
– Grayson Waller has announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and No. 1 contender Von Wagner are joining The Grayson Waller Effect as his guests. The segment is scheduled this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV on Tuesday, November 8.
Breakker vs. Wagner for the NXT Championship will go down in two weeks. Here’s the updated lineup for this Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT:
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark
* Five Minute Challenge: Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp
* Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy
* Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey
* The Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner
Dropping another Waller bomb. I got the info on two @WWENXT championship matches, as well as the next two guests on the Grayson Waller Effect #WWENXT #GWE pic.twitter.com/nNxjoi35Z7
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) November 6, 2022
The Grayson Waller Effect is back!
This Tuesday on #WWENXT, #NXTChampion @bronbreakkerwwe and challenger @WWEVonWagner join @GraysonWWE with a 🔥🎤! pic.twitter.com/vLhuHs8iEC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 6, 2022
