– Grayson Waller has announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and No. 1 contender Von Wagner are joining The Grayson Waller Effect as his guests. The segment is scheduled this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV on Tuesday, November 8.

Breakker vs. Wagner for the NXT Championship will go down in two weeks. Here’s the updated lineup for this Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark

* Five Minute Challenge: Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp

* Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy

* Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner