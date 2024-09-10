– As previously noted, Jey Uso secured a title shot against Bron Breakker after winning the tournament in a Fatal 4-Way match last night on WWE Raw. WWE has not yet announced when Uso will challenge Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, their future Intercontinental Title matchup will not be happening at WWE Bad Blood next month.

Instead, the matchup will reportedly happen on TV instead. WWE likes to keep a five-match card for its premium live events, and one of the featured matchups will be a title bout between Gunther and Sami Zayn. WWE has not yet announced when the slated title bout between Bron Breakker and Jey Uso will take place on Monday Night Raw.