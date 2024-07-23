– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Bron Breakker picked up a huge win over Ilja Dragunov, securing another title shot against Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam. Breakker later discussed his victory in a WWE digital exclusive video. Below are some highlights:

Bron Breakker on having no remorse over Dragunov: “> Look, I showed the world tonight what happens when you get in the ring with me when I am 100% laser focused and attention to detail. I am the most dangerous man in that locker room now, Sami Zayn, it’s over for you man, it’s over. All the hopes and dreams that you give these people out there every single week about how you take a beating. And just keep getting back up and up and up and fighting for your life all that hope is gone. Because when you step foot in the ring with me at SummerSlam, I’m gonna break you and have to where you wish that you never did.”

On it being time to give the younger generation a chance: “It’s time for the younger generation to get a chance, for the young guys to get an opportunity around here to prove themselves. And I’m gonna put it to you like this, man, you are the Kirby Smart to my Nick Saban because you got lucky once, but it will never happen again.”

Bron Breakker now gets his rematch against Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The match goes down on Saturday, August 3 at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The event will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.