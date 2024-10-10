– During a recent interview with Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker discussed winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship and what’s next for him after losing it. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bron Breakker on winning the Intercontinental Title: “It was cool man. It was just such a really cool, full circle moment for me. And then…it’s something I can hold over my uncle Scott’s head, as something he’s never done. He loves to give me crap all the time.”

On what’s next for him after losing the title: “In terms of where I’m heading, what’s next for me, I don’t really know, but I think a lot’s at my disposal right now. I think I have options. I think I can go for the Intercontinental Championship. I have a right to have a rematch for that. I also could go for GUNTHER and for the World Heavyweight Championship. I think those are all things that are at my disposal right now. These are decisions I have to make, just for what’s best for me. So we’ll see. I don’t know.”