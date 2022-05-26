Bron Breakker On When He Knew WWE Was His Future, Not Having a Backup Plan

Bron Breakker recently discussed when he knew he was destined for WWE, how he feels at home in the ring and more. The NXT Champion spoke with the Orlando Sentinel for a new interview as NXT prepares to go back out on the road, and you can see some highlights below:

On feeling at home in the ring: “On my first day training at the Performance Center, the first time I stepped foot into the ring, I knew this was where I belonged. It’s what I was born to do.”

On when he knew WWE was his future: “The first time I really saw WWE as my future was after WrestleMania 27. The Undertaker and Triple H in Atlanta. My brother brought a cup home with all the pictures on it, I looked at Triple H on the cup, looking all jacked, and said, ‘I want to be like him.’ I was 13. I realized my father and uncle did this (for a living), but right then I realized it was all I wanted to be my entire life.”

On if he had a backup plan: “To be honest with you, I didn’t have any. Wrestling was in my blood. In my family, it’s what we do.”

On learning his craft at the Performance Center: “I’ve had to learn the art of sports entertainment and the art of storytelling. It isn’t always about how you do things, it’s about why. And that’s what I’m still learning every single day, in the ring, in the gym, in the film room. I’ll never stop.”