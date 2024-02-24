wrestling / News

Bron Breakker Picks Up Win In WWE Smackdown Debut Match

February 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Bron Breakker Image Credit: WWE

Bron Breakker is 1 – 0 in his WWE main roster career, picking up his debut win on Smackdown. Breakker, who signed with the Blue Brand last week, defeated Dante Chen on tonight’s episode in short order.

Breakker is also a co-holder of the NXT Tag Team Championships with Baron Corbin. The two will defend their titles against Chase U in their first official defense.

