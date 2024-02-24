wrestling / News
Bron Breakker Picks Up Win In WWE Smackdown Debut Match
February 23, 2024 | Posted by
Bron Breakker is 1 – 0 in his WWE main roster career, picking up his debut win on Smackdown. Breakker, who signed with the Blue Brand last week, defeated Dante Chen on tonight’s episode in short order.
Breakker is also a co-holder of the NXT Tag Team Championships with Baron Corbin. The two will defend their titles against Chase U in their first official defense.
🚨🚨🚨@bronbreakkerwwe has arrived!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fHFl65iUdY
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2024
Attention #SmackDown roster…@bronbreakkerwwe is going to be a problem 😤 pic.twitter.com/mPe27xUdpL
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2024
