Bron Breakker Wins Back NXT Championship on WWE Raw (Clips)

Bron Breakker fell short in his attempt to win the NXT Title match at Stand & Deliver, but he made good on his second chance on tonight’s WWE Raw. Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler on Monday night’s show to win the title, and you can see some clips from the match below.

The win marks Breakker’s second run with the title and ends Ziggler’s reign at 28 days. Ziggler defeated Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match at NXT: Roadblock to win the title.