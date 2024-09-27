Bron Breakker On Losing WWE Intercontinental Title, Possible Rematch

Bron Breakker lost the WWE Intercontinental Title to Jey Uso on this week’s Raw, and he recently weighed in on a possible rematch. Uso defeated Breakker in the main event of Monday’s show to capture the title, and Breaker spoke with 99.5 WKDQ where he was asked about what’s next for him and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On what’s next for him: “I don’t know. I don’t back down from anybody, but certainly right now, the future’s a little bit unknown. I’m not really sure. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”

On if he would seek a rematch with Uso if he had his way: “I think so. I think it was my championship, I have a right to a rematch. I think that’s how that typically goes. We’ll see, I don’t know. If that’s not my place and I’m needed elsewhere or something else comes up, I’ll answer the call.”