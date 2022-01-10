Bron Breakker Found Out About His WWE NXT 2.0 Debut the Day Before, Talks His Focus To Improve

Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by Fightful, and among the topics that he discussed was when he found out he’d be making his WWE NXT 2.0 debut, as well as if there were any plans for him prior to the company overhauling the NXT brand.

When asked about learning about his debut appearance on NXT 2.0 back on September 14, Breakker revealed that he didn’t know until the day before:

“The day before. The night before.

He then noted that he was unaware of any plans for him prior to the NXT changes and that, instead, he was solely focused on improving his skills:

“I didn’t (have plans in my head). The dynamic was a bit different back then. Things were different. I was just focused on the daily training and trying to get better. I still have a ton of work to do and I’m still new. During that time, I was brand new. All I was focused on was practice and being on time and those things.”

Breakker captured the NXT title from former champion Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil.