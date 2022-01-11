Bron Breakker On Criticism Of WWE NXT 2.0, Importance Of Goldberg & Kevin Nash To His Career

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Bron Breakker discussed the criticism of WWE NXT 2.0, the importance of Goldberg and Kevin Nash to his career, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bron Breakker on the criticism of NXT 2.0: “Obviously, like you said, change is sometimes a resistant thing as with anything in life really. I understand that too. I’ve been around the business my whole life and understand it from a fan’s perspective. I take it as a challenge too. That’s my job is to bring those people with me to get them on my side. That’s just part of me being a pro and doing my job and bringing my lunch pale to work every day and going to work. As far as what the belt means to me and what the NXT Championship means to me, all those names you mentioned, everybody who has held the title is a great performer, but I’m ready for this. I’ve been ready for this my whole life and dreamt of this moment. It’s here now. It’s time for me to step up and be the leader and carry the weight of NXT on my back and take it as far as I can take it.

On the importance of Goldberg and Kevin Nash to his career: “I’m going to have more time with the WWE Universe as my career progresses. There’s going to be more human interaction time rather than Bron Breakker in the ring trying to rip someone’s head off. I’m looking forward to showing people my human side and the quality person that I can be. I want to impact people’s lives, and impact people’s lives as a kid because guys did that for me when I was a kid. Being in the locker room as a kid, being a part of wrestling and being around it, I looked up to people. Bill Goldberg is one right off the top. He’s been a mentor to me for a long time in football when I was playing in college and the NFL for a short time. He was always giving me tips or calling me up and telling me things I need to get better at. My dad and uncle. Kevin Nash is another one. I owe a lot to Kevin Nash. He’s a huge part of the reason why I’m here. There are lots of guys. There are tons of guys from that era of WCW and WWE early in the 2000s. Stone Cold Steve Austin is another one. I looked up to those guys. Those guys were my heroes growing up.”

