Bron Breakker On What WWE NXT WarGames Meant To Him, How Johnny Gargano Has Helped Him In NXT

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bron Breakker discussed what his WWE NXT WarGames match meant to him, how Johnny Gargano has helped him in NXT, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Bron Breakker on what NXT WarGames meant to him: “It’s a night I’ve dreamed about for a long time. WarGames was an unbelievable opportunity, and I put absolutely everything I had into it. I want to be the best in the world, as I’m sure others do, as well. This is a very competitive sport, but I’m up for the challenge. Tonight was just the beginning.”

On how Johnny Gargano has helped him in NXT: “To be in a WarGames with Johnny Gargano, that means the world to me. Johnny is a fantastic performer, among the best in the world. He’s so great out there, as tough as nails. He’s gone out of his way to help and give me advice. He’s a fantastic human being and performer, and I can’t say enough good things about Johnny Gargano.”