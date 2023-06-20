Bron Breakker Appears On WWE Raw To Hype World Title Match On NXT Gold Rush

Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker on NXT Gold Rush week one, and Breakker appeared on Raw to promote the match. The title bout takes place on Tuesday’s show and Breakker did a backstage interview where he talked about Rollins being attacked by Finn Balor earlier in the night, saying he didn’t think Rollins would use it as an excuse not to defend the title. He noted that he’s been waiting for this chance and that he was going to hurt Rollins and win the title: