Bron Breakker Holds Onto Intercontinental Title at WWE Saturday Nigth’s Main Event
Bron Breakker retained the Intercontinetal Title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event after a physical battle with Sheamus. Breakker was hit with the Brogue Kick near the end of the match, but managed to get his foot on the ropes for the two-count. Sheamus then attempted another, but Breakker ducked under it and hit the spear for the win.
Breakker is in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion and has held the belt for 97 days. He won it from Jey Uso on October 21, 2024.
BANGER AFTER BANGER! @WWESheamus was one step ahead of @bronbreakkerwwe! 👊#SNME pic.twitter.com/amPJ4QT8Nu
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
.@bronbreakkerwwe is a BEAST! #SNME pic.twitter.com/3XnMIpcsWn
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
.@bronbreakkerwwe is STILL your Intercontinental Champion! 😤#SNME pic.twitter.com/rUMN2hrnJC
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
