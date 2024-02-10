Bron Breakker Appears On WWE SmackDown, Talks With Triple H

Bron Breakker appeared on tonight’s WWE Smackdown as he continues to mull over offers from both main roster brands. The NXT star and co-winner of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has been fielding offers from both Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis following his appearance in the Royal Rumble, and he appeared on Friday’s show where he spoke with Triple H.

Breakker noted that he has great offers from both brands and asked Triple H for advice before Paul Heyman came in and shook hands with him. Breakker left soon after.

Breakker and Baron Corbin will challenge The Stacks & Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Tag Team Championships on next week’s Tuesday night show.