Bronson Reed Addresses Crowd Following Title Win On This Week’s WWE NXT

Bronson Reed brought his wife into the ring and addressed fans after his North American Championship win on this week’s NXT. As previously reported, Reed defeated Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match on Tuesday’s show to win the title.

In a video posted online after the show went off the air, Reed brought his wife Paige (not that Paige) into the ring after the cameras turned off and thanked the crowd for supporting them. He thanked the commentary team, the people in the back, and everyone who believed in him — most of all, Paige. Reed put over Paige for supporting her and said she’s the reason he’s “living my dream.”

You can see the video below: