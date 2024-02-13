Bronson Reed Apologizes For ‘Failing’ His People By Not Qualifying For Elimination Chamber

Bronson Reed feels like he failed his people by not qualifying for the Elimination Chamber. Reed came up short in his qualifying match against Bobby Lashley on tonight’s episode of Raw, and he posted to Twitter after the match to comment.

Reed wrote:

“My whole life I dreamed of wrestling on a @WWE PLE in my home country. I’ve failed my people, myself and my family. Sorry.”

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 24th in Perth, Australia which is Reed’s home country.