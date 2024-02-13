wrestling / News
Bronson Reed Apologizes For ‘Failing’ His People By Not Qualifying For Elimination Chamber
February 12, 2024 | Posted by
Bronson Reed feels like he failed his people by not qualifying for the Elimination Chamber. Reed came up short in his qualifying match against Bobby Lashley on tonight’s episode of Raw, and he posted to Twitter after the match to comment.
Reed wrote:
“My whole life I dreamed of wrestling on a @WWE PLE in my home country.
I’ve failed my people, myself and my family.
Sorry.”
WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 24th in Perth, Australia which is Reed’s home country.
My whole life I dreamed of wrestling on a @WWE PLE in my home country.
I've failed my people, myself and my family.
Sorry.
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) February 13, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- The Rock Shuts Down Claim Equating WrestleMania Press Event Boos With His Maui Recovery Efforts
- Eric Bischoff On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Firing, Thinks AEW Desperately Needs Somebody Like Him