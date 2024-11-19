Bronson Reed Beats Seth Rollins With Solo Sikoa’s Help On WWE Raw

Bronson Reed picked up a win over Seth Rollins with the help of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Rollins vs. Reed, a match that took place after Rollins declined to join the OG Bloodline in WarGames against Sikoa’s faction and Reed at Survivor Series. Reed got the pinfall victory over Rollins after Rollins was distracted by Sikoa while on the top rope, which led to Reed hitting his rival with a Death Valley Driver. Two sentons and a Tsunami later, Reed was victorious.

With the win, Reed was able to avenge his loss to Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel. Sikoa and Reed celebrated over Rollins to close the show.