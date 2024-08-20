Bronson Reed on Braun Strowman: ‘He’s a Scared Little Boy’

– As noted, Bronson Reed picked up another win last night on WWE Raw, beating former WWE Champion The Miz. He was later confronted by Braun Strowman, setting up a match between the two for next week’s show. Bronson Reed later spoke to Jackie Redmond on his confrontation with Strowman. Below are some highlights:

Bronson on his path of destruction: “Jackie, I had to take it to the extreme because I wasn’t being heard.

I wasn’t being listened to. I have told everyone, pound for pound, I am one of the best in the world. And the way to prove that is to take all of my competitors out.”

His thoughts on Braun Strowman: “Like anyone else, Braun Strowman, for as big as he is, is just another victim. And behind all those raging muscles, I know you’re that little kid that got picked on. And guess what, Braun? You never grow out of a bully. Cause a bully is right here. And next week, I am going to bully you, interview over.”

Reed later added on social media earlier today, “You can’t change who you are at heart. Strowman isn’t a monster. He isn’t alpha. He’s a scared little boy.” Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman goes down on next week’s Monday Night Raw. The show is being held at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.