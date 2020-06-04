wrestling / News

Bronson Reed Reveals He Was Called a Racial Slur While on a Walk With His Wife, Says He’s ‘Ready to Fight the Good Fight’

June 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NXT Superstar Bronson Reed took to Twitter this week, addressing an incident where he was called a racial slur by a group of white males while he was on a walk with his wife. Reed wrote, “Just out for my daily walk with my wife and a car of young white males speeds by and one yells ‘YOU FAT N____’ … This needs to not happen people. Disappointed.” Reed wrote on Wednesday afternoon.

Following his initial tweet, he said on Wednesday, “I want everyone to know that the disgusting statement that was yelled at me today was only a sliver of what I am seeing a lot of my African American brothers and sisters going through. I hope we can all invoke change for the good. #blacklivesmatter”

He later added on Twitter today, “In light of everything that happened yesterday I didn’t feel right tweeting about my return to @WWENXT. I want y’all to know I’m back and ready to fight the good fight. I am a superstar that is FOR EVERYONE. I represent the minority and make sure we are heard by the majority!” Additionally, a number of wrestlers, NXT and WWE SUperstars showed their support for Reed on Twitter, and you can see their exchanges below.

Bronson Reed appeared on last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network in a losing effort to Cameron Grimes.

