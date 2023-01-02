Bronson Reed Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura

Bronson Reed wants to face Shinsuke Nakamura in the ring, calling out his fellow WWE star on social media. Reed posted to his Twitter account on Sunday after Nakamura defeated The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year, writing:

“I like to start the new year choosing violence. Hey @ShinsukeN Now that you’re done with that old man, find me on Monday nights and I’ll beat you like I beat your Chaos boy!”

Reed is referencing his win over Kazuchika Okada during the G1 Climax 32.