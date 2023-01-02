wrestling / News
Bronson Reed Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura
January 1, 2023 | Posted by
Bronson Reed wants to face Shinsuke Nakamura in the ring, calling out his fellow WWE star on social media. Reed posted to his Twitter account on Sunday after Nakamura defeated The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year, writing:
“I like to start the new year choosing violence.
Hey @ShinsukeN
Now that you’re done with that old man, find me on Monday nights and I’ll beat you like I beat your Chaos boy!”
Reed is referencing his win over Kazuchika Okada during the G1 Climax 32.
I like to start the new year choosing violence.
Hey @ShinsukeN
Now that you're done with that old man, find me on Monday nights and I'll beat you like I beat your Chaos boy!
— JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) January 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Were Reportedly Originally Scheduled for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
- Kevin Owens on Trying to Inject Logic Into His WWE Storylines, the New Creative Regime
- Rocky Romero On Karl Anderson Joining WWE While Holding NEVER Championship, Date Conflicts Between WWE and NJPW
- WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans