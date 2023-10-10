– Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has his next challenger for the title. Big Bronson Reed defeated former champion Ricochet and former title challenger Chad Gable tonight on Raw to earn a shot against The Ring General.

Bronson Reed will face Gunther for the belt on next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Next week’s show will be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday, October 16.

Gunther is currently the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in the title’s history. He recently passed The Honky Tonk Man’s record which was previously held for 35 years.

Tonight’s WWE Raw is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.

