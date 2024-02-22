– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and native Australian, Bronson Reed, lost his qualifying match to compete in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event. With the event only two days away, it’s led to many questioning why Reed doesn’t have a match booked on the card as of yet. Reed commented on social media yesterday, announcing his wife’s pregnancy. However, he also noted that’s not the reason he’s not competing on the card this weekend.

Bronson Reed wrote on his X account, “My people, Yes, my wife is pregnant. No, that is not the reason I’m not on #WWEChamber. Thank you for your concerns. Sometimes, the stars don’t align.”

Thus far, the only Australian scheduled to wrestle at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth this weekend is Rhea Ripley, who defends her Women’s World Title against rival Nia Jax. Grayson Waller, another Australian WWE talent, will be holding a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect on the show this weekend, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as his special guests.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24. The event will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock. You can check out your local start times for the show RIGHT HERE.