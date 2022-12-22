Bronson Reed Comments On WWE Return At Raw

Bronson Reed made his WWE return on this week’s Raw, and he took to social media to comment on it. As noted, Reed made his return when he helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in their Winner Takes All ladder match.

Reed posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to comment on his successful 2022, writing:

“Seeing as everyone is talking about it, to clarify … @mikethemiz is AWESOME! And I beat @rainmakerXokada”

Reed defeated Kazuchika Okada during the G1 Climax 32.