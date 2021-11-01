Bronson Reed Confirms Why He Didn’t Appear At Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory

It was reported last month that Jonah Rock (formerly Bronson Reed in WWE) was in negotiations to appear at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory, but talks fell through. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Reed confirmed that he had been set to appear at the event and spoke about why it never happened. Here are highlights:

On being a free agent: “Well, I’m not at liberty to say exactly what’s going to happen, but I am at the moment, this week, getting everything confirmed with immigration, so everything should be good to go, wherever I do go. But basically, I feel like the last few years exposed me to the rest of the world. People got to see what Bronson Reed had to offer but not really what JONAH had to offer. I was very much set in a mold of what WWE wanted me to be, so going forward, it’s more what I myself want to be as JONAH. So I’m looking to have some pretty cool matches and fun matches, a little different to what I did in WWE.”

On dealing with the visa process: “It’s a complete nightmare. That’s how it works, but no issues. Everything’s pretty much set in stone now. I have a great set of lawyers, actually, helping me out. As of next week, things should be set in stone for me to be able to work places. I’m not gonna say anything, but I think November, you’ll get to see JONAH around some places.”

On missing Bound for Glory: “At the moment, it’s everything to do with immigration, so I’m not able, legally, to do anything wrestling wise until all my immigration is sorted, but it should be sorted very soon, and I’m very happy about that.”