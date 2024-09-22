Bronson Reed Discusses an Eventual Match With Damian Priest

– During a recent interview with The Amin Show, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed discussed a potential matchup with Damian Priest. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

His thoughts on Damain Priest: “If he looks at me the wrong way backstage, maybe, but he’s one of the guys I came up with him in NXT. I respect him a lot. We got to wrestle there, and I was very proud getting to see him become World Heavyweight Champion because it sort of validated our era of NXT having someone from our era become the champion.”

Bronson Reed on an eventual match with Priest: “The Seths and the Romans, they were before us. So now that [Priest] has done that, you’ve obviously had GUNTHER do the same thing, he’s sort of our era, and I want to be that as well. I’m sure eventually you’re going to see Priest versus Bronson in WWE and when you do, I’m sure it’s going to be magic.”