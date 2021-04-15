wrestling / News

WWE News: Bronson Reed On Earning His Spot at NXT Takeover, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle of the Brands

April 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Bronson Reed

– Bronson Reed appears in a new video discussing his matches at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. You can see the video below, in which Reed talks about his matches on both nights of the events. The NXT star won the North American Title Gauntler Eliminator on night one, then went on to unsuccessfully challenge Johnny Gargano at night two.

– The latest UpUpDownDown video is online, featuring a new episode of Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze playing Smackdown vs. Raw 2006:

