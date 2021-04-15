wrestling / News
WWE News: Bronson Reed On Earning His Spot at NXT Takeover, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle of the Brands
April 15, 2021 | Posted by
– Bronson Reed appears in a new video discussing his matches at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. You can see the video below, in which Reed talks about his matches on both nights of the events. The NXT star won the North American Title Gauntler Eliminator on night one, then went on to unsuccessfully challenge Johnny Gargano at night two.
– The latest UpUpDownDown video is online, featuring a new episode of Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze playing Smackdown vs. Raw 2006:
More Trending Stories
- Edge On Originally Thinking He Would Face Randy Orton At WrestleMania 37, Daniel Bryan Being Added To Match
- Fan Who Attended WrestleMania Week Events Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Miz Shows Off Physical Transformation From Start Of Year (Pics)
- Ivelisse Alleges ‘Mistreatment’ by AEW Coach, Claims Thunder Rosa Was Trying to Sabotage Her