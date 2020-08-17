Bronson Reed Excited For His NXT Takeover XXX Match, Talks Prepping For Ladder Matches

Bronson Reed discussed his being in the NXT North American Championship match at NXT Takeover XXX during a new interview with Digital Spy. You can check out the highlights below:

On being in a big match at NXT Takeover XXX: “It’s surreal a little bit. It’s my first TakeOver but it’s also TakeOver 30 which seems like a really big deal, then I’m also in a ladder match but not just a ladder match, a ladder match for the North American Championship. So these are sort of goals I had for myself when I came to NXT to be able to get into these title opportunities and now that I have one I’m very excited for it.”

On competing in a ladder match at the show: “It’s hard to get prepared for these sort of matches because you know you’re just going to go in there and you’re going to get hurt at some point, that’s just what it is … My size is actually an advantage in a ladder match,” he explained. “Obviously it takes a lot more for me to be able to climb the ladder, but I’m also able to manipulate those ladders like no-one else.”

On his ‘Thicc Boi’ nickname: “On Twitter and Instagram I started seeing the people were commenting, he’s thicc or Bronson Reed is thicc, or he’s a thicc boy and I just embraced it. I always embrace the people so I started calling myself Thicc Boi as well and it just caught on and steamrolled from there and now it’s one of my nicknames in WWE. Who would have thought it?”

On what to expect from the match: “You’re going to see someone that’s a 320 pound man climbing ladders, trying to do whatever he can to become a champion. So I guarantee you’re going to see a spectacle like nothing else.”