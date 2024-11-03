Bronson Reed Explains Why He Left NJPW To Go Back to WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Bronson Reed spoke about why he left NJPW during the middle of a push to return to WWE. During his New Japan run, Reed was given a notable win over Kazuchika Okada, but returned to WWE shortly after.

He said: “It was very welcomed. I mean, at the same time, I was sort of hitting my stride with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and I have a deep love for Japanese style wrestling. When I was a teenager, I got into that, and because there were no Australian wrestlers in WWE, I thought that would be my career. I thought I’d be a Japanese wrestler and that was it. But then when WWE became a full-circle thing, when I got released, there was so much I hadn’t done. I hadn’t been on a Monday Night Raw. I hadn’t been on a SmackDown, pay-per-view, all these things. So when Hunter called me and we spoke about everything, that was definitely a deciding factor. But I have a good relationship with Triple H, and I definitely wanted to play on his team.“