Bronson Reed Thinks A Lot of People Want To See Him vs. Bron Breakker

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Bronson Reed spoke about a possible match between himself and Bron Breakker, which he thinks fans want to see. Reed is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins, while Breakker is battling Jey Uso.

Reed said: “I think a lot of people would like to see Bronson vs. Bron. That’s a cool match. We’ve never touched at all. Never wrestled. If people compare me to Vader, obviously they compare him to his uncle and his dad. Seeing Vader and Bam Bam (Bigelow) versus the Steiners in Japan was incredible. You could do a modern version of that. It’d be pretty wild.“