Bronson Reed Says Gunther & KENTA Are His Hardest-Hitting Opponents

Bronson Reed has revealed who the hardest-hitting wrestlers he’s faced in the ring are. The Raw star spoke with Fightful for a new interview and during the conversation, he named Gunther and KENTA as two of the men who have hit him the hardest during matches.

“I mean, I’ve had some hard hits,” Reed began. “I’ll give you two. One is obviously Gunther. His chops are the hardest chops I’ve ever taken. I remember distinctively the first time wrestling him in Germany, and we were in a tiny little warehouse. It was like their dojo where they trained, and I remember getting chopped, and just how loud it was shocked me more than the actual feeling of the chop. Then, obviously, two seconds layered, your brain goes, ‘Oh. That’s on my chest.’ [Laughs]”

He continued, “That, and I’ll have to say KENTA. He used to kick very hard back in the Japanese…when I first wrestled in Pro Wrestling NOAH. Every time he kicked me, he gave me a Go To Sleep that sent me for a loop. I’d say Gunther or KENTA are the hardest hitters, and they’ve hit me pretty hard [laughs].”

Reed is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins on WWE Raw.