Bronson Reed Says He Has His Eyes On the WWE World Heavyweight Title
December 15, 2023
Bronson Reed isn’t interested in a “big man” championship, noting that he has the World Heavyweight Championship in his sights. Reed responded to a fan post on Twitter calling for a “Big Boy Belt” in WWE for superheavyweights, saying he’s interested in something bigger.
Reed retweeted the post and included a photo of the World Heavyweight Championship, writing:
“No
… I got my eyes elsewhere.”
The World Heavyweight Championship is currently held by Seth Rollins.
No
… I got my eyes elsewhere. https://t.co/PSTLZoaa5e pic.twitter.com/NXB71G0bRS
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) December 15, 2023
