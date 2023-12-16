Bronson Reed Says He Has His Eyes On the WWE World Heavyweight Title

Bronson Reed isn’t interested in a “big man” championship, noting that he has the World Heavyweight Championship in his sights. Reed responded to a fan post on Twitter calling for a “Big Boy Belt” in WWE for superheavyweights, saying he’s interested in something bigger.

Reed retweeted the post and included a photo of the World Heavyweight Championship, writing:

“No

… I got my eyes elsewhere.”

The World Heavyweight Championship is currently held by Seth Rollins.