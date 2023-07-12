wrestling / News
Bronson Reed Is Hopeful for a WWE Return to Australia
July 12, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent appearance on The Footy with Broden Kelly, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed discussed a potential return to Australia for WWE. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):
“I’m really hopeful that there will be soon. I don’t know yet. I heard that there were rumblings about doing a tour in October, but I think that’s been nixed. I’m hoping early next year, but I don’t know. They should do a big premium live event from Adelaide Oval.”
