Bronson Reed Hopes His Finisher Continues To Be Protected In WWE

March 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bronson Reed WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Bronson Reed spoke about how protected his finisher, the Tsunami, has been in his career. No one has kicked out of the move, which is a top rope splash.

He said: “That’s the thing. I feel like I have a finishing move that is special. I speak about this a lot where it’s five years now where no one has kicked out of it. Since I started calling it the Tsunami, no one has kicked out of it, and I want to keep it that way. Hopefully, I keep beating people with it. Keep it devastating. I also threw Ali into the timekeeper’s chair this Monday. So those viral moments, I’m going to keep making happen.

