Bronson Reed Promises To Hurt Someone On Tonight’s WWE RAW

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bronson Reed WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Bronson Reed promised to hurt someone on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, continuing a recent pattern for him. He has already taken out Seth Rollins and R-Truth with multiple Tsunami splashes in recent weeks.

He wrote: “How’s your weekend been? Good? Me too! But. I’m ready for it to be Monday, and I’m ready to hurt somebody. Badly.

