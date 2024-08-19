wrestling / News
Bronson Reed Promises To Hurt Someone On Tonight’s WWE RAW
In a post on Twitter, Bronson Reed promised to hurt someone on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, continuing a recent pattern for him. He has already taken out Seth Rollins and R-Truth with multiple Tsunami splashes in recent weeks.
He wrote: “How’s your weekend been? Good? Me too! But. I’m ready for it to be Monday, and I’m ready to hurt somebody. Badly.”
