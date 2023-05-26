Bronson Reed On If He Was Hesitant to Leave NJPW For WWE, Silencing His Doubters

Bronson Reed left NJPW in order to return to WWE, and he recently discussed if he had any doubts about doing so. Reed was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and talked about returning to the company and more. You can see some highlights below:

On if he was hesitant to leave NJPW to return to WWE: “No, you know, it is something I weighed up. I did have obviously an offer from them as well as the same time, speaking with Hunter and WWE. And for me, it was the unknown that attracted me so much to WWE. There was so much that I wanted to do in my initial run. And I’d got to NXT, I’d become North American champion, but I never got to be in a Raw or a Smackdown, or do any of the Premium Live Events like a Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, Backlash any of these things.

“So that was that was the big thing that persuaded me is, I wanted to be a part of those things and see how I go. Because I feel like WWE is obviously the Mecca of pro wrestling, but it is also the place where people can either become something really special or they can sort of stay stagnant. And I want to see if I can become special. So that’s why I came back, and already I’ve been on Elimination Chamber [and] Backlash, and I’m gonna keep gunning for more.”

On having faith in himself: “Yeah, I mean, 100% I had that. I think it’s something that probably a lot of pro wrestlers go through whether it’s family, friends, people just thinking, ‘Oh yeah, you’re not gonna get to those peaks that you think about.’ But even more som being from Australia on the other side of the world in a small little town. And now I look at the Australian wrestling scene, and look how many of us are actually doing well here in WWE. It blows my mind, but if there wasn’t people like myself chasing that dream, there wouldn’t be representation for all those people in Australia.

“And yeah, always try to silence those people that said those things, and just keep following my goals. And hopefully after time, things will sort of play out. And they did. I was lucky as well.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Out of Character with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.