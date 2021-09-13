Bronson Reed Says He’s In Talks For Wrestling Return, Discusses NXT Revamp

Bronson Reed will be back in the wrestling ring, saying that he’s “in talks” for a possible return. The NXT alumnus posted the first episode of his JONAHDROME series and said that he’s in discussions for his future in the business.

“I am in talks with people,” Reed said (per Fightful. “I cannot tell you what, but I will be wrestling again. You will see me again.”

Reed was released from WWE on August 6th and is believed to have had a 30-day no-compete clause, which would have of course expired by now if that’s the case. Reed also talked about the NXT revamp that is set to be debuted tomorrow, sharing his thoughts on the new strategy for the brand as much as we’ve seen.

“I’m not the biggest fan of the direction that I have heard they are going in with not actively seeking Independent wrestlers, only because I am a journeyman wrestler,” he said. “I have nothing against the great athletes there that they have signed and will sign. It’s nothing that they’ve done. It’s the business itself. Someone like me that has loved (wrestling) his whole life, of course, I want to end up at the pinnacle of the sport. For a long time, everyone has thought that WWE is the be all, end all, but I don’t think it is anymore. More and more talent are realizing that there are other places to go. Other places where my talent will be more utilized.”