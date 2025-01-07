wrestling / News

Bronson Reed, JTG, More React To Hulk Hogan’s WWE Raw Appearance, Boos

January 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hulk Hogan WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Hulk Hogan received a hugely negative reaction during his appearance last night at WWE Raw. Since that time, a number of talents and wrestling across the industry reacted to Hogan being booed.

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed wrote last night, “Due to injury, you guys missed out on me making Seth and Punk both call me daddy. Then rip a fat bong and give Hulk Hogan 12 TSUNAMIS!!!” You can view some of those wrestling reactions to Hogan below:

