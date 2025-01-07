– As noted, Hulk Hogan received a hugely negative reaction during his appearance last night at WWE Raw. Since that time, a number of talents and wrestling across the industry reacted to Hogan being booed.

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed wrote last night, “Due to injury, you guys missed out on me making Seth and Punk both call me daddy. Then rip a fat bong and give Hulk Hogan 12 TSUNAMIS!!!” You can view some of those wrestling reactions to Hogan below:

WWE , pic.twitter.com/FaDQnvtsIS — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) January 7, 2025

Due to injury, you guys missed out on me making Seth and Punk both call me daddy.

Then rip a fat bong and give Hulk Hogan 12 TSUNAMIS!!!#WWERaw #WWEonNetflix #RawOnNetflix — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 7, 2025

Hahaha… Hogan thought Cali was gonna 4get? Hogan screwed Hogan because while this was @WWE Netflix Debut, they should’ve waited until they got to a “Red State” to bring on Hogan who was overly boisterous & opinionated during the presidential election. 🤭#WWEonNetflix #WWERaw — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) January 7, 2025

Getting boo’d on January 6th with the American flag waving behind you is omg. https://t.co/bOc04d0jfr — Alexis Littlefoot – The Big Flexer💲 (@YungLittlefoot) January 7, 2025