Bronson Reed Says He’ll Miss WrestleMania, Clarifies Injury

Bronson Reed has clarified the nature of his injury and revealed that he is going to miss WrestleMania. Reed has been out of action since suffering an injury at Survivor Series, and he posted to Twitter on Sunday to clarify his status.

Reed wrote:

“Let’s clear up some things.

Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury.

I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half, I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot.

Now this means I won’t be at Raw netflix Premiere, don’t expect a rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no mania.

Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I’ve had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that.

It’s not merely a fracture!”