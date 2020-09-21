Bronson Reed Announced As Final Entrant In NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match

Bronson Reed has been announced as the final entrant for the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match for Wednesday’s episode of NXT.

Reed joins Kushida, Kyle O’Reilly, Cameron Grimes, and Timothy Thatcher in the match, which will determine the challenger for NXT Champion Finn Balor at the next NXT Takeover on Oct. 4.

Here is the updated card for this week’s show:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Eliminator Match: Bronson Reed vs. Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Timothy Thatcher

* NXT Women’s Champion #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: Shotzi Blackheart, Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter, and Xia Li

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas