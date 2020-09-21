wrestling / News
Bronson Reed Announced As Final Entrant In NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match
Bronson Reed has been announced as the final entrant for the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match for Wednesday’s episode of NXT.
Reed joins Kushida, Kyle O’Reilly, Cameron Grimes, and Timothy Thatcher in the match, which will determine the challenger for NXT Champion Finn Balor at the next NXT Takeover on Oct. 4.
Here is the updated card for this week’s show:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Eliminator Match: Bronson Reed vs. Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Timothy Thatcher
* NXT Women’s Champion #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: Shotzi Blackheart, Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter, and Xia Li
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas
Wednesday's #GauntletEliminator Match on The #WWENXT Take Off to TakeOver just became COLOSSAL! @bronsonreedwwe is the final entrant! @KUSHIDA_0904 @KORcombat @CGrimesWWE #TimothyThatcher pic.twitter.com/k2N6GFencg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Recalls Montreal Screwjob, Explains Why He Would Never Have Been In On It
- Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Adapted to the Crowd at ECW One Night Stand 2006
- Fred Rosser On WWE’s Canceled Nexus Reunion, Appearing in CHIKARA King of Trios 2018
- Jim Ross On Bobby Heenan And Gene Okerlund Leaving WWE For WCW, Heenan And Okerlund Reuniting At WrestleMania X-Seven