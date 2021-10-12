Bronson Reed on His Ideas for a Heel Character, His Thoughts on WWE NXT 2.0

– Speaking to Cultaholic Wrestling, former WWE NXT talent Bronson Reed (aka Jonah Rock) discussed having plans for a heel character. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bronson Reed on the changes to NXT: “Yeah, I think there is now so that the whole rebrand and NXT 2.0 is to make sure that the talent that is going to Raw and SmackDown, are Raw and Smackdown ready. I think the big problem was that for the last few years, we got told that NXT was a third brand and that it was its own entity, so guys like myself, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and all these guys that, you know, were more pro wrestlers than entertainment base, we saw NXT as that wrestling show as something that was different to Raw and Smackdown. So we worked a certain way, but if we needed to change and go to Raw or SmackDown, we could do that. Whereas now, I sort of see NXT 2.0 as just another WWE product.”

On how he wanted to have a heel run inspired by the movie Chopper: “I mean, I could have suggested many things. I prefer to sort of be one [a character] that is sort of myself heightened at a ten, but we never got to see a heel Bronson Reed, so I would have liked to have seen that. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the movie Chopper Read [Chopper]? He’s a well-known criminal in Australia and that’s sort of the way I would have wanted to take my heel character.”