Bronson Reed on His Time Away From WWE Giving Him More Confidence

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Joe Perl that took place before WWE Elimination Chamber in February, Bronson Reed discussed his time away from WWE. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Bronson Reed on his time away giving him more confidence: “I feel like, if anything, it gave me more confidence to come back here to WWE. I don’t have a chip on my shoulder, but it proved to me that I could go elsewhere and I could do other things and still be a commodity. Enough so that I could come back here to the WWE.”

On his belief that he’d always be heading back to WWE: “I always had that in the back of my head that there was unfinished business. I didn’t get to be on a RAW or SmackDown or these premium live events. So now I’m back here, I’m killing it on RAW and I’m in my first Chamber match. Things seem to be working out. If anything, that time away almost helped me to come back for this run.”