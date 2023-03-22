– During a recent interview with The Overnight Crowd, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed discussed his performance at WWE Elimination Chamber and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bronson Reed on never expecting to lose on a Monday night: “I don’t see myself ever losing on a Monday night. At the moment, I’m undefeated on Monday Night Raw. Obviously, I was in Elimination Chamber, but it took three men to get me out of there. I don’t plan on losing to anyone they put in front of me. I’m going to demolish.”

On working in the Elimination Chamber match: “That’s a bucket list thing for me. There are only certain matches that you can do in WWE and nowhere else. The Elimination Chamber is one of them. Hell in a Cell is another that I would like to do. I was very fortunate that I came back, steamrolling competition straight away, and it took me a month and a half before I was going to be on a Premium Live Event. My track record so far since I’ve been back has been impressive and I look forward to being involved in more them.”