Bronson Reed on When He Signed to Return to WWE

– During a recent interview with Main Event Radio, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed discussed signing a new contract with WWE about a month before he made his return to television. He stated the following (via Fightful” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Fightful):

“Not long, maybe a month or so. I had a little bit of time to myself just to get ready to comeback. The schedule with WWE is very busy, you’re on the road a lot, so it was nice to have a month at home. Now I’m back in the swing of things and heading into WrestleMania season, I’m going to be busy every weekend. I’m very happy with that.”

Bronson Reed made his return to WWE in December on Monday Night Raw.