Bronson Reed on the Pressure He Feels Going Into WarGames

– WWE Superstar Bronson Reed appeared on WWE La Previa earlier this week ahead of Survivor Series to talk about tonight’s WarGames match with The Bloodline vs. The OG Bloodline. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bronson Reed on if being the game-changer makes him feel pressure for WarGames: “Of course, yeah. Whenever you’re seen as the outlier or the reason why the team should win now, it’s a lot of pressure. I don’t want to do anything that messes something up, and then I’m the reason that we don’t win. But I don’t see that happening. I feel like I am gonna be that game-changer. I’m gonna do things in that cage that people are gonna remember forever and go viral, and we’re gonna win.”

On his hopes for the WarGames match: “I hope that it cements all of us and our team as top guys now. So going forward, you don’t think of Solo Sikoa as underneath Roman Reigns or you don’t think of Bronson Reed as in the midcard. You think of us as main-event talent that deserve to be in that main event spot.”

Reed teams with The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa against The OG Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos, and CM Punk in the men’s WarGames match tonight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The WWE premium live event is being held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.