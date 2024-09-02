Bronson Reed Pulled From Tonight’s WWE RAW

Bronson Reed has been pulled from tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, where he was supposed to work a WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament with Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser.

He has tested positive for COVID-19. Raw GM Adam Pearce confirmed the news, but didn’t provide a replacement star. Here is the updated card:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Sheamus vs. TBA vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Number One Contenders Match: Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair celebrate

* American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Ivy Nile) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri)