Bronson Reed Says He’s Going to Push To Be In WWE’s Main Event Scene

Bronson Reed sees the main event picture in his future, and he says he’s going to do what he can to stay at that level. The Raw star has feuded with Braun Strowman in recent weeks and is now working with Seth Rollins with the latter having returned to TV, and Reed spoke about what’s next for him during his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc.:

On what’s next for him: “I feel like what’s next for me is the main event scene. I’m going to push as much to be, whether that’s on Raw, whether that’s on PLEs, I’m going to try my best to stay within that main event scene.”

On who he is working with backstage: “I’m working with, you know, people … backstage with Hunter [Triple H]. I work a lot with Paul Heyman. I tell people all the time, like, the biggest influences of my career were my trainer, Harley Jackson, from Australia, then probably Hunter. But now, in the most recent, maybe the start of the year, I usually sit down and speak with Heyman every week at ‘Raw,’ and he’s just a wealth of knowledge when it comes to wrestling.”